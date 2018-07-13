© The Sun



I told May how to do Brexit but she didn't listen to me

Johnson tipped as future PM

Novichok attack will not stop Trump meeting Putin

Mayor Khan doesn't like me but I say to him: You've done terrible job on terror

Trump on London crimewave

Blood on the walls

Migrants 'harm UK'

No1 fan loves his football shirt gift

Why would I stay in London when I feel so unwelcome?

Trump to meet 'incredible' Queen

UK must up defence spending

Trump met by protesters

The Sun Says