Adult film star Stormy Daniels, who is locked in a court battle with President Donald Trump over their alleged affair, was arrested late Wednesday while performing at a strip club after allegedly "fondling" patrons, police said.Daniels allegedly began holding her breasts against one female detective's face, before then "forcing" the face of a male officer into her chest and "smacking his face with her bare breasts."She performed the same acts on a male officer after "fondling" his buttock and chest.Another officer in the back of the club went to get backup before arresting Daniels, who was released on bond early Thursday.Daniels' arraignment is scheduled for Friday at Ohio's Franklin County Municipal Court. She canceled a Thursday night performance in Columbus.Daniels -- whose real name is Stephanie Clifford -- is suing Trump and his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen to nullify a 2016 non-disclosure agreement preventing her from speaking out about the affair she says she had with Trump in 2006.Just days before the 2016 election, Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 in exchange for her silence.She is hoping to have the non-disclosure agreement thrown out on the grounds that it is not valid because Trump never signed it.However, Trump -- who initially denied knowledge of the payment -- subsequently conceded that Cohen was in fact reimbursed.