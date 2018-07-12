Society's Child
Pro-Israel think tank Middel East Forum funds UK activist Tommy Robinson's legal costs
Middle East Monitor
Thu, 12 Jul 2018 11:25 UTC
In a statement published Sunday, the Middle East Forum (MEF) also took credit for funding protests that have taken place in support of Robinson, real name Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon.
Robinson was jailed for 13 months in May, "after being given 10 months for contempt of court, which he admitted, and a further three months for breaching a previous suspended sentence".
MEF said it is "helping Robinson in his moment of danger", in "three main ways": using "monies to fund his legal defence"; "bringing foreign pressure on the UK government to ensure Mr. Robinson's safety and eventual release"; and "organising and funding" the 9 June rally in London.
According to MEF, the organisation is also "sponsoring and organizing the second 'Free Tommy Robinson' gathering in London on July 14".
The statement was signed by MEF Director Gregg Roman, who has previously "worked in Israel's Defence and Foreign Ministries". MEF President Daniel Pipes, meanwhile, has been described by the Southern Poverty Law Centre as an "anti-Muslim activist".
MEF has previously funded far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders' legal defence, in 2010 and 2011, "against Dutch charges of inciting racial hatred".
Comment: Make sure to check out "Working-class hero" Tommy Robinson serving Israel's Yinon Plan for Europe, where we read:
Tommy Robinson is objectively an Israeli asset, but is concerned chiefly with England and the future of the English. He's within his rights to do so. He's supported by international law, the UN founding charter, numerous treaties, as well as the right of any movement for national self-determination of peoples. He does not call for an even Greater Great Britain. There is no irredentism or national chauvinism in Robinson's own line. Palestine is not his issue, and he's not obligated to make it his issue. At this point he's probably said any number of ridiculous but - to be clear - historically and factually irrelevant claims about Palestine to satiate the Israelis. The fate of Palestine was never in the hands of any Robinson, and never will be. Israel is a convenient supporter for him. The Israel-Palestine question is clearly and obviously not his real subject of concern. That Israel has gotten him to mutter this or that about affairs outside of England and Europe is a result of Israel's interests, not Robinson's as such. But lumping him and his supporters into some 'basket of deplorables' is going to work out as well for his detractors as it did for Hillary Clinton.
Dunno. Seems possible to me he might also be an MI5 provocateur. Maybe they had something on him and he was thrust into a we-can-make-this-all-go-away situation.
To get all the sheep in the pen, the Gladio border collie moves to the left and the right.
A figure like Tommy Robinson is almost too perfect for skewing free speech/censorship arguments, maybe that's his real function.