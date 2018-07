© Twitter



A notorious hardline, pro-Israel conservative think tank has claimed that it is helping fund the legal expenses of jailed far-right British activist Tommy Robinson.In a statement published Sunday, the Middle East Forum (MEF) also took credit for funding protests that have taken place in support of Robinson, real name Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon.Robinson was jailed for 13 months in May, "after being given 10 months for contempt of court, which he admitted, and a further three months for breaching a previous suspended sentence".MEF said it is "helping Robinson in his moment of danger", in "three main ways": using "monies to fund his legal defence"; "bringing foreign pressure on the UK government to ensure Mr. Robinson's safety and eventual release"; and "organising and funding" the 9 June rally in London.According to MEF, the organisation is also "sponsoring and organizing the second 'Free Tommy Robinson' gathering in London on July 14".MEF has previously funded far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders' legal defence, in 2010 and 2011, "against Dutch charges of inciting racial hatred".