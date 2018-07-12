Puppet Masters
A way with words! Savchenko likens Kiev regime to old prostitute sick with gonorrhea
Fort Russ News
Wed, 11 Jul 2018 00:00 UTC
Savchenko compared the Ukrainian government with an old prostitute sick with gonorrhea
People's Deputy Nadiya Savchenko, who is suspected of treason and preparation of terrorist attacks, believes that the Ukrainian authorities are now "very sick" and require immediate "treatment."
Depo.Vladaya Today 12:30
She stated this during the court session, Depo.ua reports.
"Unfortunately, the Ukrainian authorities are behaving now like an old prostitute. When the gonorrhea is already stinking but she still wants to please her European partners, she is always lying to them, but has no concern to treat her body. We need to treat Ukraine!" Savchenko said.
"If we do not speak the truth to ourselves, we will not be able to diagnose and choose the right medicine. We will simply die while our government, parasitizing us, will unfortunately survive," she stressed.
Recall today, July 10, the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kiev is considering a petition for the continued detention of People's Deputy Nadezhda Savchenko, who is suspected of preparing terrorist attacks against the authorities.
Reference: The advocate for the people's deputy Nadezhda Savchenko sent a request to the Shevchenkivsky district court of the city of Kiev to change her preventive detention, but on June 22 the court kept the deputy in custody.
We will add that 26 people have volunteered to take Savchenko on bail, but Shevchenko district court of Kiev has rejected this petition.
End of Depo.ua account. The Novorosinform story adds background from June:
The deputy noted that if the Ukrainian authorities do not stop their corruption schemes, they will keep right on "strangling people" and plundering their own population: the country is facing big problems.
"If they do not stop this war, then they will get it in the teeth both from the West and from the East. Kiev will get it - the same "official Kiev", which calls itself the power," concluded Savchenko.
On June 8 Savchenko said that they illegally took DNA samples.
Earlier it became known that according to the results of the polygraph examination, Savchenko, accused of state treason, developed a clear plan for the murder of Poroshenko and the Ukrainian top echelon.
Recall Savchenko in the hall of Shevchenkivskyi district court of Kiev stated that she is ready to stay in prisons of the Russian Federation for 22 years in exchange for 60 Ukrainian prisoners.
Comment: Nadezhda Savchenko has come some way from where this outspoken firebrand was only a few years ago. And as crazy as she is, she may be the sanest that Ukraine's got at the moment!
War is peace, freedom is slavery and ignorance is power.
1984 has come to our country and to some others.
Ignorance has come to power.
Like Franco and Pinochet he will rule till he dies.