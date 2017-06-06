Verkhovna Rada deputy Nadezhda Savchenko believes that Ukrainian politicians do not have the support of their own people in the country, and behave like beggars in Europe."Putin is not a favorite figure in the world ... but he has the majority support within Russia. The whole world considers him in decision-making." - said Ukrainian deputy.While saying this, Savchenko again denied allegations that she is a "Kremlin agent", adding that she feared for her life when this rumor was circulating."We have, unfortunately, a lot of cowardly politicians and their statements are also disgusting. These populist people with rotten souls and corrupt accusations that I am Kremlin agent - it is nonsense.""The system is fighting me in all possible ways." - Savchenko said, adding that she has no secrets from her people. She even offered to take a lie detector test."Ukrainian intelligence services have described me as follows: personality type is not suitable for being brain washed." - concluded the deputy.