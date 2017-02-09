This is pretty explosive. Nadia Savchenko, the Ukrainian pilot convicted in Russia of killing 2 journalists in Donbass but later pardoned and released by Putin, has turned into a vocal critic of the regime. She has reportedly just charged Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko with the assassination of the Donbass separatist commander known as "Givi."

As reported on Stalkerzone:
Tolstykh, or "Givi" as he was known to his men, was one of the last high profile separatist commanders who had yet to be killed. He was a leader who displayed fearlessness under fire, as seen in this famous clip (below). In the face of an incoming rocket barrage, he calmly smoked a cigarette, not even flinching once.