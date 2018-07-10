© Linas Garsys/The Washington Times



This year, more than 610,000 Americans will die from heart disease. It's the leading cause of death for both men and women.For decades, doctors and nutritionists prescribed low-fat diets to people trying to lower their risk of heart disease. Saturated fats in meats and dairy products were thought to clog our arteries. Grains - especially "whole" ones - were thought to help everything from high cholesterol to digestion.A growing body of research suggests this advice was wrong. For most people, it's carbohydrates, not fats, that are the true cause of heart disease.Limiting intake of carbohydrates, rather than fats, is a surer way to decrease the risk of heart disease. An analysis of more than a dozen studies published in the British Journal of Nutrition found thatI'm a cardiologist in Virginia and my own patients have seen the benefits of a low-carb, high-fat diet firsthand.Consider Marj. At age 71, she lost more than 100 pounds in a year without medication, meal replacements or surgery - just by cutting out sugars and starches, and eating healthier food.Denise had out-of-control diabetes. Her blood sugar was frequently over 250 - a level far above normal - despite being on insulin. Then she started a low-carb diet. After only a week, she was off insulin and had near normal blood-sugar levels.When Jeff started working with me, he had severe lipid abnormalities. Four months later, his HDL cholesterol - commonly known as "good cholesterol" - had increased by 13 points. And his triglyceride level plummeted from 468 to 78 - well below the normal level of 150. All of this was without medication or exercise.As Dr. Phillip Handler, the former president of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences stated nearly 20 years later, "What right has the federal government to propose that the American people conduct a vast nutritional experiment, with themselves as subjects, on the strength of so little evidence?"This advice is dooming hundreds of thousands of people to early death and disability. Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a heart attack. The disease costs Americans $200 billion annually in medical care and lost productivity.For decades, our public health leaders have dispensed deadly dietary advice. That needs to change. Many doctors, myself included, have seen with our own eyes how low-carb diets help patients lose weight, reverse their diabetes and improve their cholesterol.- Eric Thorn is a cardiologist affiliated with the Virginia Hospital Center.