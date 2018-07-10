© Erik de Castro / Reuters



Scores of corpses are still being dug up from the ruins of Raqqa, one year after its US-backed liberation from IS, but the West is seemingly in no rush to help the community recover. RT takes a look at the city's plight.Once a prosperous and vibrant place, Raqqa emerged from the 2017 liberation operation with 90 percent of its buildings blasted into ruin. The city suffered almost complete destruction as US-backed coalition airstrikes pounded Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) forces holed up in it. A year on, the fighting has stopped, but streets lie in ruin and dead bodies are still being dug up daily from beneath the rubble and mass graves.Asaad and his colleagues spent the last seven months digging up corpses with picks and shovels. In the few hours before talking to RT, they recovered 80 bodies. But as he and his team are struggling to do more, they are lacking heavy equipment, financing and proper safety gear, just like the other first responders in Raqqa.Despite numerous appeals from humanitarian organizations and rights groups, such as Human Rights Watch (HRW), those who were quick to bomb Raqqa are now doing little to help it heal the scars of war and return to normal life.