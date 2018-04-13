Society's Child
Russian MoD: 'Thousands of rotting corpses' under ruins of Raqqa a public health crisis
RT
Fri, 13 Apr 2018 19:23 UTC
"The epidemiological situation in Raqqa remains very grave. There are still thousands of corpses rotting underneath the debris," said Russian Ministry of Defense spokesman Igor Konashenkov, during a press briefing in Moscow.
The official outlined the difference between the reconstruction efforts in cities taken back by government forces, such as Aleppo, where "schools, hospitals and markets have reopened" and those like Raqqa, which have largely been left to their own devices.
Over two-thirds of Raqqa, the city Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) once designated its unofficial capital, was destroyed during a four-month battle that ended in October 2017. The majority of the damage, according to Konashenkov, was inflicted by US airstrikes on the city, which was previously home to around 300,000 people and is now under the loose control of Kurdish militias.
Members of the first UN Humanitarian Mission sent to the city in recent weeks wrote that they "were shocked by the level of destruction, which exceeded anything they had ever seen before."Noting that "public services barely exist and there is no safe water or electricity," the mission was alarmed by "widespread presence of explosive hazards, including unexploded ordnance, landmines and improvised explosive devices," abandoned by Islamic State, and a cause of over 130 deaths between October 2017 and February 2018.
A location report from AP, published last week, said that only one bulldozer was available for excavating bodies, and that "the stench of death rises from crushed buildings" as insects swarm the streets. Locals also told the newspaper that violent crime goes unchecked, and that former IS militants are allowed to live freely among the population.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Russian MoD: 'Thousands of rotting corpses' under ruins of Raqqa a public health crisis
- Best of the Web: Paul Joseph Watson lays it out: ANOTHER STUPID F**KING WAR
- Russia's Maria Zakharova talks Syrian crisis, Skripal case in rare English-language interview
- Trump walks back from his threat - "never said when attack on Syria would take place"
- Seven US spy planes spotted near Russian facilities in Syria - Russian jets cover Syria's airspace after reports of US spy planes - UPDATE
- Not a 'neutral public forum': Ted Cruz says Facebook actively censors, suppresses conservative speech
- Lavrov's perception management play with Erdogan over Afrin occupation
- Russian MoD: Syria 'chemical attack' staged to provoke US airstrike, London pushed perpetrators
- Catholic priest warns demands for exorcisms are rising as pastors see more demonic activity
- Lavrov responds to Boris Johnson's braindead comment on OPCW report - blames Western intel agency for Douma provocation
- 17 people killed in hailstorm in Rajasthan, India
- Israeli government's pathetic effort to smear murdered journalist Yaser Murtaja as a terrorist is failing
- Russian six-time Paralympian champion wins court case against German newspaper over doping claims
- US and allies threat of war is holding the world hostage
- French police removed protesting students from iconic Sorbonne University
- Put down that beer! Alcohol consumption guidelines may shorten your life expectancy, study says
- India: Horror turns to outrage at gang rape and murder of 8-year-old Kathua girl
- 'Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR': Trump tears into former FBI Director for prostitute comment
- While homelessness rockets in the UK, Finland has found a simple solution
- Archdiocese of Los Angeles sells former convent to Katy Perry, nun appeals to Pope Francis
- Russia's Maria Zakharova talks Syrian crisis, Skripal case in rare English-language interview
- Trump walks back from his threat - "never said when attack on Syria would take place"
- Lavrov's perception management play with Erdogan over Afrin occupation
- Russian MoD: Syria 'chemical attack' staged to provoke US airstrike, London pushed perpetrators
- Lavrov responds to Boris Johnson's braindead comment on OPCW report - blames Western intel agency for Douma provocation
- US and allies threat of war is holding the world hostage
- 'Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR': Trump tears into former FBI Director for prostitute comment
- New Secretary of State Pompeo Boasts About Killing "a Couple of Hundred Russians in Syria"
- Mattis admits US has ZERO evidence of Assad's supposed chemical attack
- Lavrov: Intel services of 'a state' that promotes Russophobia behind 'staged' Douma chemical attack
- Flashback Best of the Web: 20-year study of US legislation reveals bottom 90% of Americans have ZERO impact on what becomes law
- Best of the Web: Syrian Army reports finding Saudi-made explosives at makeshift chemical weapons factory during Eastern Ghouta operation
- SOTT Focus: 'Novikchok' Developer Reveals Why Alleged Nerve Agent Failed on Skripals
- EU committee demands sanctions against Orban's Hungary for breach of "EU values"
- SOTT Focus: Hearing Voices? British Minister of State for Transport Caught Wearing 'Wire' on BBC Question Time
- 'We can resolve all issues through the communication not through force' - Russia's FM spokesperson on Syria standoff
- 'Which one of us hasn't wondered, is war coming?' - Maria Zakharova slams West for 'stoking' Syria conflict
- Coup in Brazil: Six Crucial Facts in the Persecution of Lula
- Feds collect record individual income taxes through March - Still run $599.7B deficit
- Russia may deploy forces to reduce targets in Syria - Ex-Pentagon official
- Russian MoD: 'Thousands of rotting corpses' under ruins of Raqqa a public health crisis
- Best of the Web: Paul Joseph Watson lays it out: ANOTHER STUPID F**KING WAR
- Seven US spy planes spotted near Russian facilities in Syria - Russian jets cover Syria's airspace after reports of US spy planes - UPDATE
- Not a 'neutral public forum': Ted Cruz says Facebook actively censors, suppresses conservative speech
- Israeli government's pathetic effort to smear murdered journalist Yaser Murtaja as a terrorist is failing
- Russian six-time Paralympian champion wins court case against German newspaper over doping claims
- French police removed protesting students from iconic Sorbonne University
- India: Horror turns to outrage at gang rape and murder of 8-year-old Kathua girl
- While homelessness rockets in the UK, Finland has found a simple solution
- Archdiocese of Los Angeles sells former convent to Katy Perry, nun appeals to Pope Francis
- Almost 10% of Americans have deleted their Facebook account due to privacy fears
- Study shows 22% of American millennials haven't heard of the Holocaust
- Zuckerberg: Facebook censorship of Diamond & Silk was an 'enforcement error'
- How many 'End of the World's must we endure? Next one is on April 23rd
- Facebook actively censoring South Front's articles and videos
- Estonia offers free genetic testing in nationwide experiment
- SOTT Focus: Shilling for War: The Syrian American Medical Society's Push for Death and Regime Change
- Media fail! Only 23% of Americans think Stormy Daniels is relevant
- The US Empire's goal has been regime change in Syria since long before 2011
- 'Not fit for the job': Code pink protester removed from Pompeo's confirmation hearing & arrested
- Volcanic eruptions during Roman times blocked out the sun plunging Eurasia into hunger and disease
- Oxford University genetic study finds Britons still live in 7th century tribal kingdoms
- Open wounds remain 70 years after the Deir Yassin Massacre
- 1948 and the Anglo-Saxons: Remembering Western involvement in expulsion of the Palestinians
- Human finger fossil found in Saudi Arabia suggests people expanded into Asia via Arabia at least 86K years ago
- 'Unprecedented' 7,000 year old Native American burial site discovered off Florida's Gulf Coast (VIDEO)
- Did cometary catastrophes cause the Justinian Plague and end the Roman Empire?
- 4,000-year-old mutilated mummy solves century-old mystery
- 4,000 photos, 4 social networks, 1 family: #Romanovs100 kicks off with release of its first stories
- Greco-Roman temple unearthed in remote Egyptian oasis
- March 1952: U.S. dropped plague-infected fleas on North Korea
- The rape of Russia: The CIA's Yeltsin coup d'état
- 3,000 year old drawing of god found in Sinai could undermine our entire idea of Judaism
- Scientists are starting to care about cultures that talk to whales. Why?
- DNA from unknown ancestor lingers in Africa's Yoruba tribe
- The American Mission and the 'Evil Empire': The Crusade for a 'Free Russia' since 1881
- Archaeologists discover 50 new Nasca lines and dozens of other enigmatic geoglyphs using high definition drone cameras
- Flashback: Secret report reveals how the Nazis planned a Fourth Reich
- The story behind Moscow's nuclear missile shield
- Could Vietnam have been a holocaust for Zion?
- Has solar cycle 25 begun? Solar cycle 24 was one of the shortest and weakest ever
- NASA's infrared 3D video reveals Jupiter's menacing cyclones
- Scientists look at genetic markers to see if memories can be unlocked after death
- Not junk after all - Scientists discover a role for 'junk' DNA
- Hyper-saline lakes discovered in Canadian Arctic - could provide window into life beyond Earth
- Between a defunct satellite & nuclear space towboat: Russia negotiates its way to profiting in space
- Subtle second magnetic field surrounding Earth discovered
- France unveils world's first 3D-printed house
- Proxima Centauri roasts an exoplanet with a solar flare
- X chromosomes do more than determine sex
- Ichthyosaur: Paleontologists discover gigantic marine reptile
- Carolina Reaper, world's hottest pepper, sends man to the ER with 'thunderclap headaches'
- Astronomers can't explain 72 stellar explosions
- Supernovae and a new storm on Saturn
- Always on, always listening: Amazon unveils 'voice sniffer' AI system in new patent to analyze ALL audio
- Transcranial direct current stimulation devices: How brain stimulation can boost memory if paired with learning
- Scientists have found bowhead whales mating songs are as complex as jazz music
- A surprising meteorite discovery points to early solar system chaos
- Massive hole in Sun's atmosphere, magnetic storms possible - NASA
- The mission to decode the DNA of all life on Earth
- 17 people killed in hailstorm in Rajasthan, India
- El Paso, Texas: A million aggressive Africanized bees threaten an entire neighborhood
- UK: Devon village rising 2cm a year, London suburb sinking, and scientists have no idea why
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - March 2018: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Is the Gulf Stream about to collapse and is the new ice age coming sooner than scientists think?
- Massive landslide in Hunza, Pakistan - 3 people killed
- Rare video of aurora phenomenon "Steve" - formally discovered in 2017
- More snowfall could negatively impact farmers in Wisconsin
- Another dead dolphin washes ashore in Algoa Bay, South Africa - 11th to die in under 2 weeks
- Volcano in Vanuatu spills heavy ash as acid rain falls from the sky, evacuation fears for 11,000 residents
- Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico erupts and sends huge plume of smoke and flaming debris into the sky
- Film of huge avalanche powering down mountainside in Tignes, France
- Atlantic Ocean circulation system is weakest in over 1,000 years - temperatures in Europe expected to drop
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Devastating hail across the planet under reported in the media
- Billions of purple jellyfish-like creatures wash up on beach in the south of France
- Huge landslide leaves 1 dead and 5 missing in Oita Prefecture, Japan
- The weather is raging in the French Eastern Pyrenees with nearly 16 inches of snow accumulation in 24 hours and it is not yet finished
- Heavy snowfall expected in Morocco until Friday
- 'Unprecedented' 200,000 homes without power as major storm hits Auckland, New Zealand
- UK's butterflies have one of their worst years on record following gloomy wet summer in 2017
- Loud house-shaking boom in central Texas attributed to 2lbs of tannerite
- Bright meteor fireball with sonic boom reported over Central Europe, meteorites possible
- Bright meteor fireball spotted over southern Spain
- Sonic boom, flash of light caught on home security camera in Cleveland, Ohio
- Sky-watcher videotapes big, bright and loud meteor fireball in NE Alberta, Canada
- Mysterious light, loud boom startles residents in San Jose, California
- Dash cam captures meteor fireball's flight across Colorado sky
- White ball with green halo over France
- Fragmenting meteor fireball observed over Tucumán, Argentina (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball reported in the sky over Western Washington (VIDEOS) - UPDATE
- Bolide? Mysterious loud boom shakes Oklahoma, locals report green and orange flashes
- Spectacular meteor fireball spotted over New Zealand
- Dazzling meteor fireball turns night into day over Russian Urals (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball flashes across the sky of Newcastle, Australia (VIDEO)
- Fast moving meteor fireball captured on dashcam over Russian city
- Loud, house-shaking boom rattles Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania
- Meteor fireball reported over Wisconsin, US
- Fireball amazes onlookers as it streaks across the skies of Chile (VIDEO)
- Bolide streaks over Côte-d'Or, France
- Meteor fireball filmed over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- Put down that beer! Alcohol consumption guidelines may shorten your life expectancy, study says
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Atchoo! Allergies and Intolerances
- SOTT Focus: Death by Green Smoothie: The Trendy Killer Cocktail Threatening Millions!
- Neanderthal DNA could affect your health
- Good news: Latest research suggests our brains keep making new neurons well into old age
- Skin infestation delusions may not be so rare after all
- Hyaluronic acid: A crucial fluid for joint, skin and eye health
- Factory farms: Breeding grounds for antibiotic-resistant superbugs
- An invisible form of oppression: Our food system
- New study reproduces government findings — Cellphones strongly linked to cancer
- SOTT Focus: Can Chronic Gut Dysbiosis And Bacterial Overgrowth be Protective in Some Cases?
- Statins and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) - More reasons to avoid them
- Severe bleeding caused by synthetic weed outbreak has spread beyond Illinois
- Psychiatric meds withdrawal: Many people trying to quit antidepressants discover they can't
- New research shows meditation and relaxation training can reduce hypertension potentially better than pharmaceuticals
- Want more energy? Detoxing from heavy metals can help end exhaustion and chronic fatigue
- Support your adrenals with these powerful adaptogens
- A brief history of the peanut allergy epidemic
- Glyphosate herbicide linked to shorter pregnancies
- Berberine: A powerful remedy - may ease symptoms of anxiety and depression
- Emotional biases and avoiding the pitfalls of America's Dunning-Kruger epidemic
- Phone snubbing: How to alienate friends and ruin relationships
- Strengthening your moral compass in the midst of a disintegrating society
- The idea that we each have a 'learning style' is bogus
- According to science, reading books should be your priority
- Free-range children? Unstructured play is critical for kids & their brain development
- People who are depressed have difficulty appreciating or recalling positive experiences
- Can DNA be reprogrammed with words?
- Three visualization exercises that are more vivid than meditation
- Why most psychology research is BS, and what you need to do to optimize your life
- People with high IQ are better at cooperating with others
- Seeing what's unseen about yourself and how to conquer self awareness blind spots
- What's really going on when we die?
- Why it's right and necessary to let boys be boys
- In search of utopia for lobsters
- A wise Easter message: How to face suffering
- 'Rise in possessions' leads Vatican to hold exorcist training course
- What happens when social psychologists cry wolf
- The happiest teenagers only use digital media less than an hour a day
- The symbiotic relationship of ideological possession with its host
- Catholic priest warns demands for exorcisms are rising as pastors see more demonic activity
- Astronauts including Buzz Aldrin pass lie detector test over UFO sightings
- Argentinian pilot films close encounter with UFO's passing dangerously close to his private plane
- Independent witnesses report silent ghost plane over Ripley, UK which 'turned the sky dark'
- Pilots in separate aircraft report seeing a UFO over Arizona
- Video emerges of UFOs speeding past rescue helicopter
- The skeletal remains of giants found all over the world
- Aborted fetus or mystery Alien?
- UFO 'laser battle' captured on video above Area 51
- People come forward to report coded voicemail message on their phones warning that 'they are not human'
- Kaikōura, New Zealand UFO sighting still flummoxing locals 40 years later
- Best of the Web: Washington Post: The military keeps encountering UFOs but the Pentagon doesn't care
- Hmmm... Pentagon releases ANOTHER video of its jets chasing UFO
- Triangular UFO videoed flying low in the night sky could be the 'best evidence ever' for alien life
- Exorcists go online as Vatican faces mounting demand
- Mothman-like entity seen near truck stop on Illinois/Wisconsin border
- More time travelers with revelations, future warnings and photos
- Polish family terrorized by a poltergeist
- Worlds unknown: Tales of mysterious underground civilizations
- From the black depths, bizarre cases of underground monsters
- Traces of ministry-grade swerve agent "Govichock" in Boris Johnson's statements discovered by experts
- Hot springs lower stress in Japan's bathing monkeys
- Invasion of the time travelers
- 'Get over it' says Netanyahu after the most recent killing of Palestinians
- Story about an office lunch thief told in Tweets
- Here we go again....Passage in the Bible predicts the world will end in 2018!
- Smoking elephant captured on camera lighting up jungle cigarette
- '#HimToo': Jesus Christ was a victim of sexual abuse when he was stripped to be crucified - university academic
- "Respect my privacy" pleads Zuckerberg
- Object of affection: Meet the people 'married' to bizarre things
- Stephen Carter's 12 sci-fi rules for life
- Whatever goes wrong, you can always blame a Russian!
- Putin accused of interfering in Russian elections!
- RT throws down the gauntlet: 'You want Russian trolls? We'll give you Russian trolls' (VIDEO)
- Harvard to offer four-year degree In Feeling Oppressed
- White House running out of cardboard boxes says spokesperson
- Achilles the deaf Hermitage cat to reprise role as 'animal psychic' for FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia
- Church of Scientology and Catholic Church announce merger
- Seems legit! Man 'from the future' holds interview with himself after bumping into his younger version (VIDEO)
- Justin Trudeau's trip to India in 3 minutes
Currently in theaters worldwide
Quote of the Day
For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
~ Ephesians 6:12
- King James Bible
Recent Comments
The worst thing that can happen to a psychopath is being found out that they are empty. How empty are you Don?
Just send me to Neptune. Maybe I'll survive..
When I moved from Chicago to AZ...I kept all of my Chicago winter clothing...BRING IT...
My Irish grandfather drank a pint of port wine every day. He lived to be 98 and I'm sure he enjoyed his wine a lot more than a couple more years...
"Never said when an attack on Syria would take place," They left off a "...nyah nyah nyah" at the end of the sentence....
Comment: See also: