The Russian Defense Ministry has criticized the Western-led coalition for creating a sanitation emergency in Raqqa after it took the Syrian city from Islamic State, but failed to organize a clean-up or rebuild.The official outlined the difference between the reconstruction efforts in cities taken back by government forces, such as Aleppo, where "schools, hospitals and markets have reopened" and those like Raqqa, which have largely been left to their own devices.Over two-thirds of Raqqa, the city Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) once designated its unofficial capital, was destroyed during a four-month battle that ended in October 2017."Noting that "public services barely exist and there is no safe water or electricity," the mission was alarmed by "widespread presence of explosive hazards, including unexploded ordnance, landmines and improvised explosive devices," abandoned by Islamic State, and a cause of over 130 deaths between October 2017 and February 2018.