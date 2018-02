The coalition also apparently forgot about those it helped as Raqqa residents received

"nothing at all"

from the US and its allies, who did not spend

"even a penny"

on humanitarian aid to the city, according to Junaid.

Months after its liberation from ISIS by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, Raqqa still lies in ruins. However, neither the militants nor the coalition itself seem to be keen on helping to rebuild the destroyed Syrian city.The north-eastern Syrian city, which was once the de-facto capital of the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorist caliphate, was retaken back in October 2017. However, more than three months after what was hailed as a liberation, Raqqa still looks more like a battlefield rather than a living city."We are living [in] a tragedy amongst destruction," a local resident, who identified herself only as Khawla, told RT's Ruptly video news agency. The misery of the people who once suffered from the tyranny of IS has not ended with the terrorists gone."We are humiliated people, who were kicked out of their houses because of [IS], and as we returned to our houses they were gone. We got rid of [IS] but our houses were flattened to the ground. Look at the destruction around you, it is a ghost-city," another Raqqa resident, Fayyad Omar Mayel, told Ruptly."There is no electricity, no water, no telephone, no mobile service," Khawla said, adding that Raqqa residents are still "suffering from the destruction" as well as "from the lack of markets and shops.""Really, the truth is that life is horrible here. We saw no progress with removing the rubble and destruction, no one helped us," Mohammad Junaid, a former local teacher, said. The locals, who have been abandoned by their "saviors" and left to struggle with the post-war devastation on their own, have to pay for the clearing-up operations from their own pocket."We are paying for the bulldozers ourselves, we are buying water ourselves," Junaid said.The SDF also took almost no interest in the life and struggles of the people living on the territories they now control. The Raqqa residents even started to doubt whether life under the "liberators" would be as democratic as claimed. "What is the meaning of the 'democratic'? It is supposed that there is tolerance and cooperation, freedom, aids for the people, because people had more than enough. We came here since eight months and we received nothing," Junaid said.Left without any assistance, the locals had to remove the dangerous explosives by themselves, and some of them died trying to defuse the IEDs. "We are citizens, not soldiers," Radwan Hajji Jasim, a man, who was injured in one of such operation, told Ruptly.Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Monday that homemade landmines have killed and injured hundreds of civilians - including more than 150 children - in Raqqa since IS was pushed out of the city in October 2017."These numbers will most likely increase as more people return," said Nadim Houry, HRW's terrorism/counter-terrorism program director.The organization said that IS planted the antipersonnel mines when it controlled the city, and that the explosives include "devices often called 'booby traps' or improvised explosive devices (IEDs)."The landscape of the once bustling second city of Iraq is now dominated by devastation left by the months of heavy fighting between Iraqi forces and the terrorists. Bodies of militants and civilians are still scattered around the city streets half-buried in the rubble. Meanwhile, the US-led coalition seems to be in no rush with the aid it once promised to its residents.Washington also recently announced it does not plan to contribute any money to Iraq's reconstruction at a donors' conference in Kuwait that is scheduled to take place on Monday. "We are not planning to announce anything," a US official told Reuters ahead of the event.In early January, the US announced it would double the sum of reconstruction aid to the Iraqi government in 2018 to $150 million, but this is just a tiny fraction of what is needed. The reconstruction of Mosul alone could take billions of dollars and as long as five years, Iraqi officials assessed.