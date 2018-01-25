© Unknown

A Syrian official said on Tuesday that several mass graves with 10,000 bodies, including one with 4,000, have been found in Raqqa city in Northeastern Syria.The Arabic-language al-Watan daily quoted General Director of the Syrian Forensic Medicine Zaher Hajo as reporting that based on intelligence 10,000 bodies have been buried in mass graves in Raqqa. He further told al-Watan that 4,000 bodies were buried in one single grave, adding thatRussian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Thursday thatthough everyone was putting the best face on matters."The humanitarian situation in Raqqa is awful, but everyone is playing it cool.Nothing is going on, the city is not being restored, people cannot come back, living in awful unbelievable conditions in refugee camps," the diplomat stressed.He added that Western countries place emphasis on what was going on in the Syrian province of Idlib where the Syrian army was carrying out an operation against terrorists, and in Eastern Guta, a suburb of Damascus. "They discuss what they are interested in," he noted.A stronghold of the ISIL terrorist group, Raqqa was liberated in mid-October by Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).