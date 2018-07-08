"You are to governance & politics what Bernie Madoff was to the stock market & investment advice," Brennan tweeted at Trump.
"The two of you share a remarkably unethical ability to deceive & manipulate others, building Ponzi schemes to aggrandize yourselves," Brennan added. "Truth & justice ultimately caught up with Bernie."
Brennan, a regular Trump critic, was responding to a Thursday night tweet from Trump about America's place on the global stage.
"Thanks to REPUBLICAN LEADERSHIP, America is WINNING AGAIN - and America is being RESPECTED again all over the world. Because we are finally putting AMERICA FIRST!" Trump tweeted.
Madoff oversaw the largest financial fraud in U.S. history, with prosecutors estimating he cheated clients out of $64.8 billion.
Comment: Madoff was a small fry: U.S. Justice Department decides big banks and 'financial psychopaths' have a license to steal
Brennan directed the CIA from 2013-2017. Before he left the agency, he began publicly criticizing Trump's positions on Russia.
Trump has publicly shot back at Brennan over his criticisms, saying Brennan has "disgraced himself" and he is the "one man who is largely responsible for the destruction of American's faith in the intelligence community."
Comment: Brennan is just another Deep State puppet, repeating the party line: