Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Brennan on Thursday compared President Trump to convicted fraudster Bernie Madoff."You are to governance & politics what Bernie Madoff was to the stock market & investment advice," Brennan tweeted at Trump."The two of you share a remarkably unethical ability to deceive & manipulate others, building Ponzi schemes to aggrandize yourselves," Brennan added. "Truth & justice ultimately caught up with Bernie."Brennan, a regular Trump critic, was responding to a Thursday night tweet from Trump about America's place on the global stage."Thanks to REPUBLICAN LEADERSHIP, America is WINNING AGAIN - and America is being RESPECTED again all over the world. Because we are finally putting AMERICA FIRST!" Trump tweeted.Madoff oversaw the largest financial fraud in U.S. history, with prosecutors estimating he cheated clients out of $64.8 billion.Trump has publicly shot back at Brennan over his criticisms, saying