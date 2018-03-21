Former CIA Director John Brennan tore into President Trump for celebrating the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, saying Trump will be remembered as "a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history."



"You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America...America will triumph over you," Brennan tweeted at Trump.





The former CIA director was responding to a tweet by Trump hailing McCabe's firing as a "great day for democracy."





Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe on Friday, saying that McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the media and wasn't forthcoming with investigators.



McCabe claimed he was fired in an effort to undercut special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russia's election interference, arguing he could be a key witness in the investigation.



He also denied being dishonest with investigators, and said that he was authorized to allow FBI officials talk to the media about the investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

Obama's former CIA Director John Brennan just had an epic meltdown over the firing of disgraced former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and inadvertently revealed how vulnerable the Deep State truly is.Brennan lashed out at President Trump, who declared McCabe's firing was a great day for democracy.Of course, he was fired.However, it was not President Trump's call.