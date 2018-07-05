Surely when America fought against a third-rate adversary it was possible to rain death from the skies, and then roll over its forces, if any remained by that time, with very little difficulty and casualties. That will work in the future too against that type of adversary - similar in size and flimsiness of Iraqi Forces circa 2003. But Ledeen's Doctrine had one major flaw - one adult cannot continue to go around the sandbox constantly fighting children and pretend to be good at fighting adults.

Modern adversaries have command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities equal to or better than the US ones. Modern adversaries have electronic warfare capabilities equal to or better than the US ones Modern adversaries have weapon systems equal to or better than the US ones. Modern adversaries have air defenses which greatly limit the effectiveness of US airpower. Modern adversaries have long-range subsonic, supersonic and hypersonic cruise missiles which present a huge threat to the USN, bases, staging areas and even the entire US mainland.

Russians understand warfare because they understand what war really is