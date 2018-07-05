In response to President Donald Trump calling out the National Security Agency for possible privacy violations and tweeting that it deleted "685 million phone calls and text messages," pro-gun control Parkland activist David Hogg called for Trump to "repeal the Patriot Act":The Patriot Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by former President George W. Bush shortly after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.This fact was pointed out by pro-gun rights Parkland activist Kyle Kashuv and many others:This is not the only time Hogg has called for changes in policy that seemed far out there.Hogg recently suggested that in order to combat gun violence in communities, the minimum wage must be raised to $15 an hour.