Kyle Kashuv David Hogg
In response to President Donald Trump calling out the National Security Agency for possible privacy violations and tweeting that it deleted "685 million phone calls and text messages," pro-gun control Parkland activist David Hogg called for Trump to "repeal the Patriot Act":


The Patriot Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by former President George W. Bush shortly after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

This means Trump cannot simply repeal the law since it is not an executive order.

This fact was pointed out by pro-gun rights Parkland activist Kyle Kashuv and many others:





This is not the only time Hogg has called for changes in policy that seemed far out there.

Hogg recently suggested that in order to combat gun violence in communities, the minimum wage must be raised to $15 an hour.

"The $15 minimum wage is to help spur gun violence in lower income communities so kids don't have to resort to crime to subsidize their income help raise their family. Right now it's right around the anniversary Pulse nightclub," he tweeted.