David Hogg
David Hogg is a VIP now.

The 18-year-old attended the Parkland, Florida school where a student murdered 17 people in February, then made himself famous with relentless calls for gun control in the wake of the tragedy.

Now he's got a book deal, and publicists - and armed guards.

Sean Di Somma snapped some pictures of Hogg strolling the streets of New York City recently with his new entourage in tow.


"Here's @davidhogg111 in NYC today with armed guards and a bunch of publicists. #neveragain #Hypocrites," Di Somma posted to Twitter.

Check out the photo:
David Hogg in NYC
The posted prompted a tit-for-tat with Hogg and his supporters.


"Love you too," Hogg wrote in response to Di Somma's tweet.


"Get dat money," Di Somma shot back, along with a goofy meme.

Jeff Walsh, a Hogg defender, chimed in.


"The book proceeds are going to gun reform charities, not to David or his sister, so yeah, the more he promotes the book, the more it supports his cause (albeit not his wallet)," Walsh wrote.



Other folks on the thread simply pointed out the obvious.





Hogg has courted the spotlight since the school shooting with numerous appearances on talk and political shows to champion gun control, speeches at rallies to fight the National Rifle Association, and calls for a political revolution that hasn't materialized.

He's also targeted conservatives who disagree with his perspective with boycotts and other attacks.

In his new book, which he allegedly coauthored with his sister, Hogg reveals he was a cocky jerk captain of his school's debate team when the shooting took place in February, and not much has changed since.

"I was just so narcissistic and pretentious back then, even more than I am now," Hogg wrote, according to the Associated Press.