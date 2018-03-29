The most prominent of these has been David Hogg. If you've been anywhere near a TV, computer, smartphone or newspaper these past few weeks, you've undoubtedly seen Hogg, whose only compelling argument is that he survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and that you need to listen to him.
Whenever someone calls Hogg out on the fact that being a shooting survivor does not make one an expert on constitutional law, gun policy, school security, or really anything other than your own experience, they're called insensitive - almost as if the left is hiding behind these child soldiers, using them as human shields.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson has had enough of this line of thinking.
On his Friday show, in an analysis of the rhetoric of David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez - two of the most vocal anti-gun Stoneman Douglas students - Carlson called them extremists who are "definitely not fit to be making policy for the rest of us."
"A handful of teens from Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, they have a right to their views, obviously. This is a given," Carlson said.
"But the rest of us also have rights including the right to assess what they are saying and decide whether it ought to become law to which we are subject. These are not religious figures; we are not the faithful. We're all citizens here. Let's take a look at what they are saying and decide if it's a good idea or not."
Carlson went on to play Hogg's infamous profanity-imbued interview with The Outline.
"Sell more guns, murder more children, get re-elected. That is David Hogg's view of the other side of the debate," Carlson said. "Emma Gonzalez, meanwhile, another celebrated survivor the shooting basically agrees with that. She recently said in a speech, quote, 'I don't really care what people who defend the Second Amendment have to say.'
"Let's take this seriously," Carlson continued. "If you honestly don't care what the people who disagree with you think, if you believe they want to 'murder more children,' who are you?
"Well, you're angry. You're definitely not fit to be making policy for the rest of us. You are by definition an extremist. You should not have power if you really believe anyone who disagrees with you is evil and wants to kill the innocent."
He also went after those who want to hide behind Hogg and Gonzalez, or attack him for having the temerity to look at their rhetoric.
"Wait, you say, 'Why are you picking on David Hogg? He's only a kid, he shouldn't be held to adult standards of reasoning or think critically about the consequences of what he espouses.'
"Well, yeah, exactly. He is a kid," Carlson continued. "He has just been through unspeakable tragedy. And that's why adults shouldn't be using him or his friends to push their agendas to the rest of us."
"This kid who saw unspeakable tragedy, he saw his classmates killed. And that's exactly why he shouldn't be involved in formulating a response to it. Because he is a kid. So you can't simultaneously argue that you need to shut up and listen to him and if you don't you're bad which is what the left is arguing and that we shouldn't take what he says seriously or literally.
"You kind of have to choose one," Carlson concluded. "I'm happy to choose the first one."
