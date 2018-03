"[T]he response was professionalized. That's not surprising, because this is what organization that gets results actually looks like. It's not a bunch of magical kids in somebody's living room.

On Twitter, I lost track of the number of bluechecks rhapsodizing over how effective the kids' organizational instincts were. But organizing isn't instinctive. It's skilled work; you have to learn how to do it, and it takes really a lot of people."

Democrats famously never let a good crisis go to waste.The pro-gun control movement seemingly organized by students in the wake of last month's school shooting at a Parkland, Fla. high school has grown at rapid pace with the push from a wide network of activist organizations, millionaire donors, Democratic politicians, and public relations firms.Media coverage of the response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has largely focused on the gun control movement's fast organization,an eye-opening report from The Federalist notes "In seemingly no time, the magical kids had organized events ranging from a national march to a mass school walkout, and they'd brought in a million dollars in donations from Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney," the Federalist's David Hines observed.He added:Among the groups and individuals to be assisting the student activists aretheand BuzzFeed reports.This month's March for Our Lives event, in which students will demand gun control in Washington, D.C. and other cities, is being assisted in part by, a gun control advocacy group started by former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.), who was shot in 2011.andare also helping organize the rally. According to BuzzFeed, MoveOn offered to provide logistics, security, and portable toilets for March for Our Lives, although it is not yet known if students have accepted.Meanwhile, Women's March LA is in charge of securing the location and Planned Parenthood is providing coaching to students.Last week, students traveled to Tallahassee to demand Florida lawmakers take action.The student gun control movement has also received a major cash influx from many left-leaning donors. A GoFundMe page for the March for Our Lives rally has collected over $2.8 million as of Friday., the former CEO of the, donated $25,000 to the GoFundMe account. Actress and LGBTQ activist Sara Ramirez gave $20,000.A-list celebrities have given to the cause separately from the GoFundMe.and his wife donated $500,000 to March for Our Lives -- a sum matched by media mogul Oprah Winfrey.In addition, Everytown for Gun Safety, an organization mostly funded by former New York City Mayor, obtained a $1 million donation from entrepreneur Eli Broad on behalf of the gun control movement.Students have also had help handling the press. The Hollywood public relations firmis managing the high schoolers' media inquiries.According to the Washington Free Beacon , George Clooney's publicist has been booking media appearances for the activist teenagers free-of-charge.Despite the appearance of spontaneity, and a kid-controlled movement,