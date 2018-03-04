The pro-gun control movement seemingly organized by students in the wake of last month's school shooting at a Parkland, Fla. high school has grown at rapid pace with the push from a wide network of activist organizations, millionaire donors, Democratic politicians, and public relations firms.
Media coverage of the response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has largely focused on the gun control movement's fast organization, with little attention given to the well-funded professional infrastructure that supports it, an eye-opening report from The Federalist notes.
"In seemingly no time, the magical kids had organized events ranging from a national march to a mass school walkout, and they'd brought in a million dollars in donations from Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney," the Federalist's David Hines observed.
He added:
"[T]he response was professionalized. That's not surprising, because this is what organization that gets results actually looks like. It's not a bunch of magical kids in somebody's living room.Among the groups and individuals to be assisting the student activists are MoveOn, Planned Parenthood, Women's March LA, the American Federation of Teachers, Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-Fla.), and Oprah Winfrey, BuzzFeed reports.
...
On Twitter, I lost track of the number of bluechecks rhapsodizing over how effective the kids' organizational instincts were. But organizing isn't instinctive. It's skilled work; you have to learn how to do it, and it takes really a lot of people."
Comment: A veritable litany of left-wing activist organizations.
This month's March for Our Lives event, in which students will demand gun control in Washington, D.C. and other cities, is being assisted in part by Giffords, a gun control advocacy group started by former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.), who was shot in 2011.
Meanwhile, Women's March LA is in charge of securing the location and Planned Parenthood is providing coaching to students.
Last week, students traveled to Tallahassee to demand Florida lawmakers take action. The American Federation of Teachers Union organized the transportation. Wasserman-Schultz planned students' meetings with state politicians and coached them on how to speak with elected officials.
The student gun control movement has also received a major cash influx from many left-leaning donors. A GoFundMe page for the March for Our Lives rally has collected over $2.8 million as of Friday.
Jeff Raikes, the former CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, donated $25,000 to the GoFundMe account. Actress and LGBTQ activist Sara Ramirez gave $20,000.
A-list celebrities have given to the cause separately from the GoFundMe. George Clooney and his wife donated $500,000 to March for Our Lives -- a sum matched by media mogul Oprah Winfrey.
In addition, Everytown for Gun Safety, an organization mostly funded by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, obtained a $1 million donation from entrepreneur Eli Broad on behalf of the gun control movement.
Students have also had help handling the press. The Hollywood public relations firm 42West is managing the high schoolers' media inquiries.
According to theWashington Free Beacon, George Clooney's publicist has been booking media appearances for the activist teenagers free-of-charge.
Comment: Given the amount of money and organizing muscle being thrown at this, does anyone really believe it's 'all about the kids'?