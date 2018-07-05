© Xinhua



rains in Lahore will continue for the next three days.

Heavy monsoon rains, described as the worst in decades, left at least 9 people dead and 10 injured in the Pakistani city of Lahore (population 6.3 million) on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. The city received record-breaking rain that left much of it under water and without power. Heavy rains are expected to continue falling across the region over the next 3 days. Residents are urged to heed official warnings.The city of Lahore, capital of Punjab Province, receivedFloodwaters left many many people were stranded in their homes andacross the city, leaving much of it without power.The storm also disrupted air and land traffic, as major roads turned into pools.in front of the General Post Office, with another smaller one close to it.Rescue officials said thatIn a separate incident, six people were injured after the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed. They were transported to a nearby hospital, where three of them were pronounced dead. Others are in critical condition.Pakistan's weather department saidThe country's monsoon season runs from July through September.