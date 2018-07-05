The city of Lahore, capital of Punjab Province, received a total of 252 mm (9.9 inches) of rain in 24 hours on Monday and Tuesday, breaking the previous daily rainfall record set in 1980.
Floodwaters left many many people were stranded in their homes and damaged over 200 electricity feeders across the city, leaving much of it without power.
The storm also disrupted air and land traffic, as major roads turned into pools.
A 6.1 m (20 feet) deep and 61 m (200 feet) wide sinkhole opened up on the Mall Road in front of the General Post Office, with another smaller one close to it.
Comment: See also:
Rescue officials said that six people, including 2 police officers, died of electrocution. In a separate incident, six people were injured after the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed. They were transported to a nearby hospital, where three of them were pronounced dead. Others are in critical condition.
Pakistan's weather department said rains in Lahore will continue for the next three days.
The country's monsoon season runs from July through September.
Comment: Extreme weather around the world is occurring with increasing frequency and humanity is entirely unprepared: