90mm

(3.5in) of rain

Part of a bridge over a railway in Mumbai, India, has collapsed in a heavy rain that has inundated the area. Traffic has been halted both beneath and on the bridge. Six people have reportedly been injured.The collapse occurred at about 7am local time (1:30 GMT). Images on social media showMumbai police says the fire department, railroad staff and other services are on site, and local media report thatis being investigated.At least six people were injured in the collapse and have been taken to hospital, TOI Mumbai reported.from under the debris by rescuers, ANI reported.The bridge collapsed due to, with the Indian Meteorological Department expecting it to continue through the rest of the week.The damaged Gokhale Bridge is, connecting the eastern and western portions of the Andheri neighborhood of Mumbai. Following the collapse, Mumbai police got busy sorting out possible traffic congestion by suggesting alternative routes to those whose commute was interrupted by the incident.