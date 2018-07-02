Earth Changes
Fifty-metre long section of city road collapses in China
Sam Duncan
Daily Mail
Mon, 02 Jul 2018 13:53 UTC
The street can be seen buckling and crumbling on video captured by CCTV cameras in the city of Guang'an in Sichuan province, south-west China.
No injuries or deaths were reported as a result of the road collapse, which occurred just before 7am on Sunday.
The highway collapsed near the entrance to the underground car park of an apartment complex, the Chengdu Economic Daily reported.
Video taken of the aftermath of the road collapse shows large sections of retaining wall in pieces beneath several residential towers.
'I was asleep at the time, I heard a big noise but I didn't get up,' said a resident who lives above the collapsed section of road.
Afterwards I heard the retaining wall of our building had collapsed, we live right above that part, you know how scary that is.'
A man who witnessed the road collapse said he saw 20 to 30 centimetre cracks open up in the concrete after heavy rain.
As the cracks got wider he said he saw two elderly people walking along the road, and shouted at them to run, and five minutes later the whole section fell.
A total of 50 residents were evacuated and allowed to return after authorities had inspected the area for safety hazards.
