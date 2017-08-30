© Punit Paranjpe / AFP
Indians wade through a flooded street during heavy rain showers in Mumbai on August 29, 2017
India, Nepal and Bangladesh are battling some of the worst monsoon rains in recent history, which have left around 1,200 people dead and 41 million people affected. In India more than 32 million people have reportedly been impacted by downpours.

Vast areas of land across all three countries are underwater, according to the Red Cross. "Rainwater from the Himalayas is travelling down through Nepal's lower-lying areas, through swollen rivers in north-east India and eventually through the floodplains of Bangladesh," it said in a statement.

© Anuwar Hazarika / Reuters
A man casts his fishing net in the flood waters next to his partially submerged hut in Morigaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India August 17, 2017
West Bengal is the worst affected area in India, with 152 deaths and 15 million people affected, according to the UN. The country is struggling to deal with heavier-than-usual monsoon rains, with more than 600 deaths caused by downpours.

Floods in Mumbai have prompted locals to open their homes to those stranded, using the hashtag "Rainhost."


The Mumbai monsoon rains are reported to be the city's heaviest since 2005.

In Bangladesh 114 people have been killed and nearly 7 million affected.
© Mohammad Ponir Hossain / Reuters
Women carry children as they make their way through a flooded area in Bogra, Bangladesh, August 20, 2017
The heavy rains began in mid-August, with more downpours forecast for the coming days. Video and images uploaded to social media from the Chitwan District in Nepal show flooded roads from mid-August.


As the rains continued into late August the situation grew worse, with 143 people killed in Nepal and nearly half a million displaced.