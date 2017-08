© Punit Paranjpe / AFP



Vast areas of land across all three countries are underwater, according to the Red Cross . "Rainwater from the Himalayas is travelling down through Nepal's lower-lying areas, through swollen rivers in north-east India and eventually through the floodplains of Bangladesh," it said in a statement., according to the UN . The country is struggling to deal with heavier-than-usual monsoon rains, with more than 600 deaths caused by downpours.Floods in Mumbai have prompted locals to open their homes to those stranded, using the hashtag "Rainhost."The Mumbai monsoon rains are reported to be the city's heaviest since 2005.The heavy rains began in mid-August, with more downpours forecast for the coming days. Video and images uploaded to social media from the Chitwan District in Nepal show flooded roads from mid-August.