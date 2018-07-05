What can be described as a once in a century snow fall event with record cold swept across southern Africa over the last four days, leaving record snow and snow accumulation in areas of South Africa that have never recorded snowfall over the last 150 years. Additionally record cold records smashed through Namibia, Botswana and Zimbabwe, all the way to 20 degrees S Latitude. Climate cycles shifted so we take a look at the ancient Kalahari megalithic cities and worlds largest canal system left by a previous civilisation some 30,000 years ago in the same areas.