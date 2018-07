© Snow Report SA / Erica Koen



Globull warming in South Africa. Much of SA covered in snow. Gydo, Theronsberg and Matroosberg mountain passes closed.3 July 2018 - Official snow reporter in the Western Cape saysDespite heavy snowfall in parts of the Western Cape, several mountain passes that were closed on Monday have now been opened. However, the Swartberg pass near Prince Albert in the Klein Karoo remains closed.Heavy snowfall was also reported on the Lootsberg pass between Middelburg and Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape on Monday.Biggest snowfall in Ceres, South AfricaThe South African Weather Service says the icy weather is expected to continue throughout Tuesday. Very cold morning conditions are expected across the country and frosty conditions are expected across the central interior as the strong cold front approaches.Bethlehem in the Free State was expected to experience the coldest morning temperature,Maximum temperatures remain low in parts of the Eastern Cape and the Free State, as well as the central Karoo.Heavy snow in the Western Cape saw South Africans turn up in numbers to build snow creatures, have snowball fights and even snowboard.Thanks to Argiris Diamantis and Alexey Parkhomenko for these links and videos