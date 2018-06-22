This story goes to show you to ALWAYS report these people when you come into contact with them, not just in person, but on social media as well.
"I will kill Donald Trump if you don't follow my leaders lead." Twitter Post -Andrew Long RyanIt was a Twitter post that read, "I will kill Donald Trump if you don't follow my leaders lead" and a Facebook post that read "Death is Coming" that helped tip off the Secret Service and start the investigation into this potentially unstable individual.
The indictment alleges several instances of erratic behavior by Ryan during the months leading up to the President's visit and continuing until early June 2018. Ryan was taken into custody by the Robertson County, Tennessee Sheriff's Department for violating a protective order previously obtained by his family, whom said they were in fear of their safety.
Why can't someone kill trump insteadYou can find these tweets all over Twitter!
This case was investigated by the United States Secret Service with valuable assistance from the Greenbrier Police Department; the Federal Protective Service; and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ben Schrader is prosecuting the case.
So like I said, make sure you report these sick people because they are all over Twitter and don't just report them to Twitter, but alert the Secret Service to the post! You never know, you could be saving the President's life!
Comment: Maybe Peter Fonda is next?