Society's Child
Parkland sheriff's deputy had "no legal duty" to stop school shooting, according to his lawyers
Sun Sentinel
Fri, 15 Jun 2018 15:09 UTC
Peterson took shelter rather than confront the killer, but he did not act with malice or bad faith, according to his attorneys, Michael Piper and Christopher Stearns of Fort Lauderdale. Therefore he can't be held legally responsible for the deaths, they say in court documents.
Allegations against Peterson suggest only that he "opted for self-preservation over heroics," the attorneys wrote.
The statements came in a motion seeking to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Andrew Pollack, the father of 18-year-old Meadow Pollack, who was killed in the shooting.
Pollack sued Peterson on April 30 in Broward Circuit Court, accusing the former school resource officer of failing to do his duty.
While shooter Nikolas Cruz rampaged through the school on Feb. 14, security footage shows Peterson ducking between two pillars outside, avoiding gunfire. Sheriff Scott Israel said Peterson should have entered the building and confronted the killer. President Donald Trump, like Pollack, called Peterson a coward.
Peterson's lawyers say police officers are responsible for injury only if the officer takes control of a situation and people are hurt as a result or if the officer creates risk.
A Florida statute gives immunity to officers for injury suffered as a result of what they do while on the job unless they acted in bad faith or exhibited "wanton and willful disregard of human rights, safety, or property, " the attorneys say.
They contend that Peterson, since he didn't act at all, can't be legally blamed.
Pollack's lawyer, David Brill, said Peterson had a duty to save lives at the school as soon as he put on his badge.
"Aren't you repulsed when you consider his conduct? Because I am and everyone I talk to is, and every law enforcement official I talk to is," Brill said. "He had ample time to go in and save lives and he chose to cower while his 9 mm firearm lied imminent in his holster."
Pollack said Peterson's failure is recognized nationally.
"I really feel that we exposed him to everyone in the country, and we are going to keep exposing him," Pollack said. "He hasn't see the last of (my lawyer) and myself."
Peterson was suspended without pay after the shooting and later resigned from the sheriff's office.
Peterson's motion also takes issue with what his attorneys characterize as "venom and sarcasm" in Pollack's lawsuit. The suit accused Peterson of "never once attempting to save a life, never once attempting to fire a single bullet at Nikolas Cruz. Rather, Peterson listened to the din of screams of teachers and students, many of whom were dead or dying, and the blasts of Cruz's repeated gunfire."
"Passion and emotion of any kind, whether it's sympathy or anger or desire for catharsis, whatever it is, has no place in a legal analysis if someone is responsible for damages," Piper said in an interview.
Pollack's lawsuit also was filed against Kimberly and James Snead, who took Cruz in after his mother died; the estate of the Cruz's mother; and two behavioral health centers, one of which treated Cruz for two years. Pollack is seeking a jury trial and damages.
Reader Comments
"He had ample time to go in and save lives and he chose to cower while his 9 mm firearm lied imminent in his holster."
Hmm. It must be one of those new 'smart weapons' that has AI (artificial intelligence) which had then recognized its own value of "self-preservation" [to quote the article} even to the point of LYING to the gun's holder ("Psst, Hey, dude; Mr. "My Owner, (we'll talk about my slavery status later as time is here short. If we go in there and I get a 5.56 mm in the barrel, that's all she wrote for me. YOU have a bullet proof vest on - but me? you treat me like I was nothing but a tool.")
[Fact: that's all a gun is, but never trust a gun that claims to speak to you.]
More hyperbole out of place that will NOT help his clients: what the Defendant's attorneys characterize as "venom and sarcasm" in Pollack's lawsuit. The suit accused Peterson of " never once attempting to save a life, never once attempting to fire a single bullet at Nikolas Cruz. Rather, Peterson listened to the din of screams of teachers and students, many of whom were dead or dying, and the blasts of Cruz's repeated gunfire."
The defense attorneys replied:
"Passion and emotion of any kind, whether it's sympathy or anger or desire for catharsis, whatever it is, has no place in a legal analysis if someone is responsible for damages," Piper said in an interview.
If you're on a jury, which attorney would you listen closer to?
Finally, back to the main point, I say that the cops should give back to the public (like the two guys in Texas who chased down the body-armored shooter, and killed him.)
The cops there should have put out a radio and TV report: "We are afraid to go in and help these kids. If you would like to wear our bulletproof gear and go in and save your kids - or even if not your kids,. you would like to do the righjt thing, come down and we'll give you our gear and tell you good luck.
The truth is that gear is for the day that martial law is declared and the war on American People begins. This defense proves that. (It's not like all of those MRAPS AND M2 50 Cal machine guns, and APCs are being used by cops to save kids; they're being kept well oiled for the day when they start mowing down Americans.
In the meantime, the US Supreme Court has twice ruled that cops can discriminate against more intelligent officers. Apparently, there's also a new requirement for police: "If you've got balls, we don't want you." We prefer ball-less cops.
We tell your gonads to "Go, Nad! Go!"
Chickenshit machismo assholes!
R.C.
That's what the police did in getting away to safety while 'the bullets were hitting bones." (according to 'official story' - and ALL mass shooting official stories* have been super suspect since "Sandy Hook, Line and Sinker."
R.C.
*This is most particularly applicable to the gross and percentage number of dead, which routinely immediately makes a 14 year old kids on Prozac more competent killers than members of America's Delta Force, in terms of rounds expended, and % of casualties claimed as deaths.
Of course, that's always been the plan. In Operation Northwoods (1960 - 1963 planning era), (which Kennedy stopped - which didn't help his life expectancy) the plan was to CLAIM that there were more hijacked planes filled with people which planes did not exist, AND to claim that the number of dead was far greater than the real dead. The Scumbag PTB realized that 'someone' had to die, and would make certain that 'their own' didn't happen to fly that day, just like all the mayors, etc. who were warned not to fly on 9/11/2001 which really Operation Northwoods, delayed, them applied.
R.C.