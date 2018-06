Financial advisor Catherine Austin Fitts says, "The global economy is going to be controlled from space." Even the U.S. dollar's viability will depend on "how good the U.S. space program is . . . . President Trump gets it." Fitts contends, "Trump has done a remarkable job educating the American people about the real deal. He's currently educating people that you have to make the cash flows work on trade work. That's number one. There is such a thing as financial accountability. . . . Number two, so he's saying look, if we are going to stay dominate, we need to be successful in space. We need to have a 'space force,' and p.s. we have all these magical and mysterious weapons and wink, wink, they have something to do about space. So much of the current plan of 'Make America Great Again,' pull back behind the oceans, really depends on projecting power through space. I always say the satellite lanes are the sea lanes of the 21century. That's why this competition in space is so very important."Fitts says President Trump has a mammoth job turning America around and contends, "Trump is trying to turn the aircraft carrier around before we hit the iceberg. It's a very, very messy process. If you and I were going to turn it around, we would want to get in a room and have an honest conversation. There is so much criminal liability involved nobody can have an honest conversation. It's making it very difficult. . . .Trump has done more than any other leadership around the world to try and inspire transparency, and he has taken enormous risks to do it. I give him credit for it."Fitts goes on to say,. . . . If you look at the policies going on, whether it's the effort to bring in the guns or effort to force cashless, those who are centralizing control of the economy, they want to make sure they have control because when they invest that money, they want to make sure it makes their wealth go up and not the general population's wealth go up. They don't want to have to refund those monies back into the pension funds or Social Security. They want to be able to say, well, the money is gone, and we spent too much of it and did not balance the books and etcetera, etcetera. So, this is what this is about. This is about who is going to allocate what resources that are there, and are they going to be in a position to harvest and drain the American taxpayer."Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with Catherine Austin Fitts, Publisher of The Solari Report. This interview will talk about trillions of dollars of stolen taxpayer money, the burgeoning space economy and total control forced on the world by the elite.Catherine Austin Fitts says that smart money is buying physical assets such as businesses with cash flow, land and physical gold and silver. Fitts says that crypto currencies are being used by the elite to keep people out of gold and silver so they can buy it all at a cheap price.