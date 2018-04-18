Alex On-Air, a talk show host with WNOW-FM radio in Indianapolis, Indiana, posted several examples from the textbook on Twitter, and the story was also reported by The American Mirror.
What does this reflect?
"In case you didn't think there was an effort going on in public schools to indoctrinate kids with an anti-conservative agenda, a friend of mine took pictures and highlighted parts of this AP US History book," the WNOW radio host wrote on Twitter.
The textbook, "By The People," by James W. Fraser is geared for Advanced Placement high school students in grades 9-12, according to its publisher's website. The book, published by textbook giant Pearson, is an updated edition and carries a 2019 copyright mark.
A section of the book reads:
Trump's supporters saw the vote as a victory for the people who, like themselves, had been forgotten in a fast-changing America-a mostly older, often rural or suburban, and overwhelmingly white group. Clinton's supporters feared that the election had been determined by people who were afraid of a rapidly developing ethnic diversity of the country, discomfort with their candidate's gender, and nostalgia for an earlier time in the nation's history. They also worried about the mental instability of the president-elect and the anger that he and his supporters brought to the nation.What else does it say?
Published photos of the book show that it also states:
Whatever people's opinions, on January 20, 2017, Donald J. Trump was inaugurated as the forty-fifth president of the United States. The inner circle of his advisors seemed to represent a mix of some deeply ideological conservatives, traditional politicians, and his family. His cabinet nominees were mostly highly successful business leaders who had made their fortunes and were now joining the team of another unusually successful businessman. They were largely white males, more so than any presidential cabinet since Ronald Reagan."By The People" also brings up former President Barack Obama's tenure, stating: "Those who had long thought of the nation as a white and Christian country sometimes found it difficult to adjust."
Further, it promotes an "all-white-people-are-racists" narrative in a section about the activist group Black Lives Matter. The group entered the national stage through demonstrations it held after Michael Brown was killed by Ferguson, Missouri police in 2014.
"The nearly all-white police force was seen as an occupying army in the mostly African American town," the book states, adding, "...police increased the tensions, defacing memorials set up for Brown and using rubber bullets on demonstrators."
The history textbook is just one example of how the liberal agenda is promoted in schools. In another recent example, members of the LGBT community are pushing for legislation in Illinios that would require public schools to teach LGBT history.
Are there other examples of how this is promoted in schools?
There are other examples, as well.
In March, a parent posted on Facebook questions her daughter was asked for a fill-in-the-blank vocabulary quiz.
The a questions included:
- "It was difficult for me to [blank] my feeling when I learned that Donald J. Trump had been voted in as our 45th President."
- "After reading about President Trump's immigration ban, I did not realize how [blank] the law can be."
Another example is parents of students at New Trier High School, which is located in an upscale, mostly-white suburb of Chicago. Parents there were upset about teachings at a seminar on "understanding today's struggle for racial civil rights." Some called it a way to force 'social justice' issues the school's 4,000 students. School and district officials defended the seminar as a way to teach current events.