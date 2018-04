© Reuters



The British opposition leader said his country needs the war powers act to limit government's control over military interventions.After questioning the joint U.S., U.K. and French airstrikes against Syrian government structures, British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said he will push for a "war powers act" that wouldIn an interview with the BBC Sunday, Corbyn, the leader of the Labour Party in the United Kingdom, reiterated his argument that the U.K. strikes lacked legal basis and an authorization from the United Nations."I think parliament should have a say in this, and the prime minister could quite easily have done that ... What we need in this country is something more robust, like a war powers act,His comments come after the United States, United Kingdom and France fired early Saturday over 100 missiles into Syria according to the Syrian government, Russia and the U.S. military. The Syrian army said that more than 70 missiles of the 105 fired at its structures were intercepted by its air defenses.He further called on May to assure the country and lawmakers that no further action will be taken against Syria and that international inspectors "be allowed to complete their inspections without hindrance."Protests took place Saturday and Sunday in the United States, India and other countries by leftists organizations and anti-war activists who rejected the attack and called for the end of western intervention in Syria.Meanwhile global chemical weapons watchdog OPCW inspectors arrived in Syria Saturday and were due to try to reach the site of a suspected poison attack in the Syrian town of Douma in eastern Ghouta.Syria's deputy foreign minister Faisal Mekdad met with them Sunday as they prepared to begin their fact finding mission after a request by the Syrian government last week.