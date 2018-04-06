© Sputnik International



"He is the leader of the opposition; he is not the government. He doesn't have the duty or the responsibility of protecting at the moment - and I hope he never does - the security of this country," he told BBC radio.

The day after the UK government was left red-faced over its rush to blame Russia for the poisoning of an ex-double agent, 'evidence' is now being leaked to the press, left, right and center.Security minister Ben Wallace MP said the "circle" of those with access to highly sensitive information should be restricted.However, after Porton Down scientists blew holes in the Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's claim that there was "no doubt" the nerve agent had been made in Russia,The Times on Thursday reported that British security services may have located the covert Russian laboratory that manufactured the weapons-grade nerve agent used in Salisbury. The publication also claimed Britain knew about the existence of the facility where the Novichok agent was made before the attack on 4 March.The paper and website have been filled with comments from those "close to the government" or "inside sources" in Whitehall. However, it's starting to seemThen, the Daily Mail came out with its own bombshell.They quoted the anonymous intel source as saying: "We have intelligence that goes beyond 'Russia made Novichok and stockpiled it.'Conveniently, the unnamed "sources" who also tipped off the Mail did not give any detail. No evidence was handed over, and usual journalistic box-ticking was not completed:Even Russian Ambassador to the UK Alexander Yakovenko revealed the embassy in London is learning of developments through the press.The government says it is being careful with sharing information. Yet, the day after it suffered huge embarrassment, "sources" are everywhere.