Jeremy Corbyn has hit out at Donald Trump, telling the US leader thatThe Labour leader's comments come asOn Wednesday, Trump threatened on Twitter that "in retaliation for an alleged chemical weapons attack in the city of Douma. When asked about the US president's comments at a local election event in Derby, the Labour leader said:He added: "More bombing, more killing, more war will not save life."Corbyn condemned the alleged chemical attack against the Syrian people in Douma at the weekend, describing the use of chemical weapons as "illegal as well as immoral and wrong." However, the UK opposition leader said thatand that Parliament needs to be consulted before any military action is taken.Members of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are set to discuss "alleged use of chemical weapons" in Syria.to investigate allegations of chemical warfare against civilians, but - according to Corbyn - investigators are already on the ground.The Labour leader urged Prime Minister May to give Parliament a say on the potential military action.Labour MP Richard Burgon took to Twitter to voice his opposition of the "push for war."His colleague Emma Dent Coad, Labour MP for Kensington, also called for prudence. "We cannot risk total war... We need serious diplomacy, now." Member of Parliament for North West Durham Laura Pidcock called the attack in Douma "horrific," while also calling for "diplomacy, not bombs."The Labour leader's demand is being echoed across the chamber by Liberal Democrats and SNP members. Tory MP Julian Lewis agreed with the opposition leader.Fellow Labour MP Richard Burgon urged the UK government not to act recklessly.Anti-war campaigner and ex-MP George Galloway wondered if a parliamentary vote would see Labour "traitors" turn against Corbyn.In 2015, Corbyn faced a rebellion from his own Labour MPs during a vote to bomb Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in Syria. Then-Shadow Foreign Secretary Hilary Benn turned on his leader by delivering a speech in favor of the attack, and the vote was lost by Corbyn with 66 Labour MPs siding with the government.