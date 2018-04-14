Latest forecasts for the state show that winter is still not relinquishing its icy grip with parts of the state expected to be hit by more snow, ice and freezing rain over the weekend.

Fox 17's Garry Frank weather forecaster has lost his temper with the seemingly endless Michigan winter in what has been described as a turbulent rant-cast.His stormy forecast of yet another cooler-than-average period was mostly addressed to his co-hosts and anchors who were equally dispirited about the continuing cold snap.Frank, feeling like the shot messenger, jokingly told them that it wasn't his fault that things were not warming up.It has been a longer winter for Fox 17's weather forecaster Garry FrankGarry Frank was upset that his colleagues seemed to blame him for the unending winter'It doesn't matter what time I come on - 430, 530, 630 and then,' he said.'It's miserable! I want you guys to say 'wow that's great news it's going to be 60 on friday!''What do you want me to do? I'll put 70 every day the next time!'The state Upper Peninsula, and the Rockies have begun seeing strong winds and snow Friday.Appropriately name Garry Frank joined Fox 17 in 2015 - he is a native of Kansas City, who said at the time that he was happy to be returning to the Midwest.'I've spent three years in the desert heat, and I'm ready to get back into an area with rapidly changing weather,' Frank said three years ago.'West Michigan is beautiful, and I'm happy to join such an outstanding team at FOX 17.'Michigan is set for another icy blast this weekend with more snow expectedin the freezing conditionsA 2010 graduate of the University of Missouri, Frank began his career in the weather department at KMBC-TV in Kansas City, before joining KSWT-TV, a CBS affiliate, and its sister station, KYMA-TV, an NBC affiliate, in April 2012.