Even more fresh snow for the Sierra Nevada, Spain
Southern Spain snows continue along with Morocco in the multiple foot range. We were fed that "Your Children will Never Know what Snow Is", now we get record late snows in these already warm locations. South Africa experiencing the same as Canada and the USA with cold smothering the grain belts with 10-20F below normal temperatures. Grand Solar Minimum grain staples price increases have begun.


