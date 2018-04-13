© Rex Features



"The British Government still hasn't produced any evidence in support of its position that would confirm their official version.



"We get the impression the British Government is deliberately pursuing the policy of destroying all possible evidence."



He went on: "We didn't produce and store Novichok, so this is the fact of life and all these allegations that we produce something have nothing to do with the reality."

Russia spied on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia for five years and tested poison on door handles,In a newly-released British intelligence dossier, it is claimed thatThe claims are made in a letter from Sir Mark Sedwill, the UK's national security adviser, to the NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg. The letter also claims to know thattested the effectiveness of the Novichok nerve agent"We have information indicating Russian intelligence service interest in the Skripals, dating back at least as far as 2013, when e-mail accounts belonging to Yulia Skripal were targeted by GRU cyber specialists," Sedwill wrote.Police investigating the Salisbury poisoning said the highest concentration of the nerve agent had been found on Sergei Skripal's front door.The letter says the nerve agent used to poison the Skripals hadbeen made atRussia's ambassador to the UK Alexander Yakovenko has saidSpeaking on Friday during a news conference in London, he called on the UK government to supply evidence to back the allegations.In response to the claims, he said:Russia vehemently denies being behind the attack in Salibury. It accuses the UK of denying it a chance to directly examine samples of the agent.Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Zakharova said: