Several rivers in the Balkans have broken their banks over the last few days, causing flooding in parts of northern Greece, southeastern Bulgaria and northwestern Turkey.In Greece, the Evros (Meriç / Maritsa) river which forms the border with Turkey, has been at dangerous levels in the Evros Region since 25 March, 2018.Local media said that officials have called upon the government to declare the region in a state of emergency after the river swelled above danger levels in Didymoteicho, Evros Region. Reuters reported that emergency services in Greece were searching for a group of migrants who were reported missing near the Evros River.in Yambol Province. Local media said the worst hit areas are Trankovo, Kirilovo and Elhovo.in north western Turkey.The districts of Meriç and Erdine are among the worst affected. Roads, farmland, and homes close to the rivers have been damaged. Floodwaters have left some vehicles stranded and bridges over both the Tunca and Meriç rivers have been closed.No injuries, fatalities or evacuations have been reported.