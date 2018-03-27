© shutterstock

The Historical Context for Western Aggression

The US-EU rollback campaign failed.

The encirclement campaign failed.

The Ukraine fragmented

Conclusion

Introduction: For the greater part of a decade the US, the UK and the EU have been carrying out a campaign to undermine and overthrow the Russia government and in particular to oust President Putin. Fundamental issues are at stake including the real possibility of a nuclear war.The most recent western propaganda campaign and one of the most virulent is the charge launched by the UK regime of Prime Minister Theresa May. The Brits have claimed that Russian secret agents conspired to poison a former Russian double-agent and his daughter in England,Instead the UK expelled Russian diplomats and demands harsher sanctions, to increase tensions. The UK and its US and EU patrons are moving toward a break in relations and a military build-up.A number of fundamental questions arise regarding the origins and growing intensity of this anti-Russian animus.Why do the Western regimes now feel Russia is a greater threat than in the past? Do they believe Russia is more vulnerable to Western threats or attacks? Why do the Western military leaders seek to undermine Russia's defenses? Do the US economic elites believe it is possible to provoke an economic crisis and the demise of President Putin's government? What is the strategic goal of Western policymakers? Why has the UK regime taken the lead in the anti-Russian crusade via the fake toxin accusations at this time?This paper is directed at providing key elements to address these questions.First and foremost, during the 1990's, and imposing itself as a unipolar state.Secondly,Wall Street and City of London banks and overseas tax havens were the main beneficiariesThirdly, theand secured the fraudulent "election" of Yeltsin.Fourthly,and advanced their armed forces to Russia's borders.Fifthly, thethroughout Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America. Russia was unable to aid its allies in the Ukraine, Cuba, North Korea, Libya etc.With the collapse of the Yeltsin regime and the election of President Putin, Russia regained its sovereignty, its economy recovered, its armed forces and scientific institutes were rebuilt and strengthened. Poverty was sharply reduced and Western backed gangster capitalists were constrained, jailed or fled mostly to the UK and the US.under President Putin and its gradual international influenceRussia's recovery and control of its economic resources lessened US dominance, especially of its oil and gas fields.The US launched numerous coups and military intervention and fraudulent elections to surround and isolate Russia . The Ukraine, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen and Russian allies in Central Asia were targeted. NATO military bases proliferated.Russia's economy was targeted: sanctions were directed at its imports and exports. President Putin was subject to a virulent Western media propaganda campaign. US NGO's funded opposition parties and politicians.- Russia allies took control of the East; Crimea voted for unification with Russia. Syria joined with Russia to defeat armed US vassals. Russia turned to China's multi-lateral trade, transport and financial networks.As the entire US unipolar fantasy dissolved it provoked deep resentment, animosity andThe US's costly and failed war on terror became a dress rehearsal for the economic and ideological war against the Kremlin. Russia's historical recovery and defeat of Western rollback intensified the ideological and economic war.Russia is not a threat to the West: it is recovering its sovereignty in order to further a multi-polar world. President Putin is not an "aggressor" but he refuses to allow Russia to return to vassalage.President Putin is immensely popular in Russia and is hated by the US precisely because he is the opposite of Yeltsin - he has created a flourishing economy; he resists sanctions and defends Russia's borders and allies.In a summary response to the opening questions.1) The Western regimes recognize thatthey know that Russia is no threat to invade the EU, North America or their vassals.2) Western regimesincluding sanctions. In fact Russia has become more self-reliant and has diversified its trading partners, especially China, and even including Saudi Arabia and other Western allies.The Western propaganda campaign has failed to turn Russian voters against Putin. In the March 19, 2018 Presidential election voter participation increased to 67%. Vladimir Putin secured a record 77% majority. President Putin is politically stronger than ever.Russia's display of advanced nuclear and other advanced weaponry has had a major deterrent effect especially among US military leaders, making it clear that Russia is not vulnerable to attack.The UK has attempted to unify and gain importance with the EU and the US via the launch of its anti-Russia toxic conspiracy. Prime Minister May has failed. Brexit will force the UK to break with the EU.President Trump will not replace the EU as a substitute trading partner. While the EU and Washington may back the UK crusade against Russia they will pursue their own trade agenda; which do not include the UK.In a word, the UK, the EU and the US are ganging-up on Russia, for diverse historic and contemporary reasons. The UK exploitation of the anti-Russian conspiracy is a temporary ploy to join the gang but will not change its inevitable global decline and the break-up of the UK.Russia will remain a global power. It will continue under the leadership of President Putin.The Western powers will divide and bugger their neighbors - and decide it is their better judgment to accept and work within a multi-polar world.