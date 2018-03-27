© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova, believes that Britain is using "black PR" in relation to the Skripal case; the actions of London are "a colossal provocation."Zakharova noted that the information campaign against Russia is poorly worked out. The British mass media have already begun to pay attention to this unconvincing argument.The recent EU summit discussed the Salisbury incident "without a single fact, without a single argument", which, she believes, "does not even remotely resemble a trial.""Have at least some argument, but no, you need a comparison with the Third Reich and Nazi Germany for such public purposes," she said.