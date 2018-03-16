katy perry kiss teenager
© American Idol Video
"American Idol" kicked off its two-night season opener over the weekend, which included Katy Perry giving a teenager a #MeToo moment that he will never forget.

Benjamin Glaze, 19, was hoping "his big moment would come as he belted out 'Stadium,' a song he wrote himself," The New York Times reported. But as he discovered, the moment that made the big headlines came before he even had a chance to perform, when Perry suddenly kissed him on the mouth.

"I was a tad bit uncomfortable," Glaze, who had never been kissed before, told the Times. "I wanted to save it for my first relationship. I wanted it to be special."

"Would I have done it if she said, 'Would you kiss me?' No, I would have said no," Glaze continued. "I know a lot of guys would be like, 'Heck yeah!' But for me, I was raised in a conservative family, and I was uncomfortable immediately. I wanted my first kiss to be special."

After revealing that he had never been kissed, Perry told him to come to her, which he did. He agreed to give her a quick kiss on the cheek, which he did. Perry complained and told him to try it again. When he went in to give her another peck on the cheek, she suddenly turned her head and kissed him on the lips. Glaze immediately ducked down and backed away in surprise and obvious embarrassment, as the panel shared a laugh. The shocked Glaze, mouth agape and eyes wide, eventually joined in.

WATCH: