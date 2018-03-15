A man from Gwelutshena in Nkayi died in a hippopotamus attack as he tried to capture pictures using his phone with the animal behind him.Police confirmed the incident which occurred on Monday.Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese identified the victim as Lockeus Dube(40) of Sembewule Village.Dube sustained injuries on the thigh and buttocks where he was bitten by the hippo.A passerby Mr Butholezwe Nsingo (37), who witnessed the attack, tried to scare away the animal but was too late as it had already injured Dube."Butholezwe Nsingo tried to scare the hippopotamus by throwing a log at it and that's when it let go of Dube as it ran into the bush," added Insp Makonese.She said an unconscious Dube was rushed to Gokwe District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on admission.Postmortem was waived by a magistrate.Police and rangers from Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority attended the scene and shot the hippo dead.Zimparks spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo said he was aware of the incident and said the hippo could have strayed from nearby water bodies.