Society's Child
Stephen Hawking dies at the age of 76
RT
Wed, 14 Mar 2018 05:57 UTC
"We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years," Hawking's children Lucy, Robert and Tim said in a statement.
The world-famous astrophysicist had been battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a debilitating neurological condition, for over half a century.
Diagnosed with the slow-progressing disease at the age of 21, Hawking was given a mere two years to live. But beating all the odds, he built a remarkable career as a theoretical physicist and cosmologist, popularizing science with his best-selling book, A Brief History of Time.
Hawking believed in the colonization of Mars, arguing that the Earth is "becoming too small for us" and will soon be unable to sustain human life. He said people will eventually master space travel beyond the Solar System, and even this generation could manage to send a probe to Alpha Centauri, the nearest star system to Earth.
"My three children have brought me great joy - and I can tell you what will make me happy, to travel in space," he said in March last year after billionaire Richard Branson offered to take him on his Virgin Galactic spaceship. "I said yes immediately," Hawking said at the time.
Professor Hawking was known for his skeptical view of humans' ability to keep Earth intact. Last May, he said that humanity only has about 100 years left to colonize another planet if it wants to survive.
Hawking also predicted we will be "superseded" by a powerful artificial intelligence (AI) if the progress in robotic research and development continues at a steady pace. The scientist believed that robots would eventually develop AI that is no different from the human brain. In the face of a looming robot apocalypse, last March he floated the idea of creating "some form of world government" to prevent artificial intelligence from overpowering its mortal creators.
Hawking's name, perhaps unusually for a scientist, has long since become a part of popular culture. He made a cameo in TV series 'The Big Bang Theory' and inspired the Oscar-winning movie The History of Everything, where his character was played by Eddie Redmayne.
Hawking did not shy away from politics either. In one of his latest endeavors, he joined a campaign against the UK government's policy that could lead to the privatization, or "Americanization," of the national healthcare service.
Hawking was married twice, first to Jane Wilde, with whom he had three children: Robert in 1967, daughter Lucy in 1970, and Timothy in 1979. In 1995, he married his former nurse, Elaine, who he later divorced in 2006. While Hawking never remarried, it was reported that he grew closer to his first wife in his later years.
Reader Comments
Javed 2018-03-14T06:54:26Z
Astrology of Stephen Hawking’s death [Link]
He also appeared in a cameo in Star Trek: The Next Generation. In the scene he was playing poker with Data, Sir Isaac Newton and Albert Einstein. A humorous scene. Rest in peace Mr Hawking, your suffering days are over.
Easy to think he is authoritarian or at least pessimistic, and yet he is right. Sometimes I really do think he is a truly great human being, despite others' skepticism.
'Earth is "becoming too small for us" and will soon be unable to sustain human life. '
True, considering the gradual dwindling of some essential resources and the commensurate increase in population.
"artificial intelligence overpowering its mortal creators"
A risk that I feel like many would associate with "conspiracy theory" if Hawking hadn't brought it up.
'Earth is "becoming too small for us" and will soon be unable to sustain human life. '
True, considering the gradual dwindling of some essential resources and the commensurate increase in population.
"artificial intelligence overpowering its mortal creators"
A risk that I feel like many would associate with "conspiracy theory" if Hawking hadn't brought it up.
Nasty disease to have so long. Perhaps the unanswered question is why did he keep saying we only have 100 years left, those physicists are aware of orbital data more than most.
R.I.P. Stephen Hawking and thanks for the book about black holes, it was fun and informative.
R.I.P. Stephen Hawking and thanks for the book about black holes, it was fun and informative.
Extremely Woolly He is probably right as he was concerned about a collapse of complex life and only 100 years left. Last 30 years world biomass has declined from 50% to 66% depending on which study you look at and its getting faster. Runaway climate warming was another theme he had and clearly scary when you realize that the Boltzmann equilibrium temperature for an Earth with no ice or trees is probably about 120 degrees Celsius so our only chance is to keep it cool is this trick of life and ice going to prevent runaway heating and ultimate cooking of all life on the planet he recently guessed at 500 years. Sadly he will probably be proven correct but love to be wrong. He wasnt worried about an accident involving an orbit change as far as I know.
[quoteIn the face of a looming robot apocalypse, last March he floated the idea of creating "some form of world government" to prevent artificial intelligence from overpowering its mortal creators. ]
So who gets to be in charge of this One World Govt, or New World Order? Will it be a counsil or a king 👑.
Govts are having trouble running their countries now. I dont believe anyone or any group of people could ever run the entire world. Theres too much greed and corruption, it would be like now, giant circle jerk.