Falling winter temperatures

the trend over the past 30 years has been downward.

There's been no significant change in winter temperatures from 1971 - 2018."

1.4°C colder than 30 years ago

The winters have gotten colder not only at Galzig, but also at every mountain station that I have examined in the eastern Alps, western Alps and in the German central mountains."

Snow depths unchanged

At a single glance we can say the annual maximum snow depth over the past 92 years has not changed at all."

Winters in the Alps today as long as 75 years ago

most of the increase occurred between 1975 and 1995.