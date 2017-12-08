© Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities



What can only be described as an atmospheric compression snow event has just occurred in Alaska. The most snow fell ever recorded in 90 minutes. Even in the snowiest city in the USA , they termed this event as extreme. Super cooled ice bows in Finland, atmospheric compression event in Australia with record floods in Victoria. Earliest snow on record in Texas that knocked out power to 88,000 homes with record cold in Mexico.