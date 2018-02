© REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra/File Photo



The Russian Defense Ministry has commented on the situation in Syria's areas, controlled by the allies of the US-led coalition, after a senior American general accused Moscow of acting as "both arsonist and firefighter" in the Arab Republic.Syrian civilians experience the most suffering in the areas controlled by the US-led international coalition and the armed opposition groups Washington is backing, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Wednesday.According to the spokesman, the situation in these areas was not transparent to Damascus or to the international observers, despite the declared victory over Daesh terrorist group.Konashenkov pointed at the difficulty of the situation in the vicinity of Rukban refugee camp in At-Tanf region and stressed that the inhabitants of the camp could be helped by humanitarian convoys and evacuation for medical treatment.Konashenkov added that the humanitarian disasters in Raqqa and At-Tanf had to be addressed by the international aid organizations as soon as possible."I think either Russia has to admit that it is not capable, or it doesn't want to play a role in ending the Syrian conflict. I think their role is incredibly destabilizing at this point," Votel claimed.Furthermore,having enhanced its surface-to-air missiles in the Middle EastCommenting on the halt of fighting in Syria on February 27, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said that Russia was failing to abide by the ceasefire."They're not adhering to the ceasefire because they continue to sponsor and back Bashar al-Assad's government." Nauert said.Earlier this week, following the adoption of the UNSC resolution on a 30-day ceasefire in Syria, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that Moscow had proposed creating a commission under the auspices of the UN to assess the humanitarian situation in the Syrian city of Raqqa."That is why we propose to create as quickly as possible on the basis of the United Nations and under its leadership, an international assessment humanitarian commission that could look at and assess what is really happening in Raqqa where, unfortunately, no one is allowed to - neither the media, nor humanitarian organizations," Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting of the board of the Russian Defense Ministry."We propose to establish similar humanitarian corridors, humanitarian pauses in the At-Tanf and Rukban, so that the civilians can freely return to their homes and begin to restore peaceful life," Shoigu said.According to the Russian Defense Ministry, after shelling exists from Eastern Ghouta, preventing civilians from leaving, the militants started a new offensive against the Syrian government troops.The humanitarian pause in Eastern Ghouta comes in line with the UN Security Council's Saturday resolution 2401, calling on all parties to the conflict to promptly stop all clashes and adhere to a long-term humanitarian pause across the whole territory of Syria in order to guarantee the safe and unhindered supply of humanitarian aid as well as the medical evacuation of those injured.