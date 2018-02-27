© The Hawaii Independent

According to preliminary reports from Deir Ezzor, the U.S. Coalition has allegedly bombed the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) near the town of Al-Salihiyah in the northern part of the province.No further information has been released.Both the Syrian Army and U.S. Coalition have yet to comment on these rumors.Al-Salihiyah is a frontline town that separates the Syrian Army and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Deir Ezzor.In January, the U.S. Coalition bombed the pro-government Forces in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor; this attack resulted in the death of many tribesmen and military personnel.