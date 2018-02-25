Helicopter suffers extensive damage and blades snap off - butPictures show the devastating damage to the KrasAvia helicopter at Cape Arctic in the extreme north of Krasnoyarsk region.The Mi-8's tailin the remote outpost,He was taken to hospital.Others miraculously survived unscathed despite appalling damage to the helicopter.'The incident occurred on Saturday. The Mi-8 crash-landed at Cape Arctic. There were five persons aboard, one person sustained injuries,' said the regional emergencies service.