© Henry Romero / Reuters

A helicopter carrying the Mexican interior minister and the governor of the earthquake-stricken state of Oaxaca has crashed. Both officials survived, but more than a dozen people were killed.The military helicopter carrying Interior Minister Alfonso Navarrete Prida and Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Mura crashed while attempting an emergency landing in the disaster-affected province, the minister told TV network Televisa. Later, the Mexican Prosecutor General's Office said that as many as 13 people died in the crash.. It was felt as far away as Mexico City where swaying buildings caused thousands of people to panic and spill out into the streets.