A military helicopter crashed in St. Mary's County in Maryland Monday afternoon.Maryland State police said a military helicopter of some kind went down in the area near Breton Bay Golf and Country Club in Leonardtown, Maryland. The crash happened along Society Hill Road just before 2 p.m., said Jennifer Stone, a spokesperson for St. Mary's County Sheriff Department.St. Mary's County Sheriff's office could not release any more details about the aircraft that was involved or if there are any injuries. State police said it sent two medical helicopters to the scene.Officials are asking people to avoid the Society Hill area of Leonardtown.WTOP has a reporter headed to the scene. WTOP's John Domen and the Associated Press contributed to this report.