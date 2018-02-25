© ABC

Friday on ABC's The View, Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-MA) criticized Republicans for focusing on mental health and its role in school shootings.Kennedy said, "The issue I think we have to acknowledge, One is that this is a complex one and it's a hard one. Two,He continued,Do we need to invest in mental health care? Absolutely. You know what the first big bill coming out of Congress under this administration was? A bill to cut Medicaid, the largest payer of mental health service in this country by $800 billion. So don't turn around and tell me this is a mental health issue when you just tried to cut the biggest payer of it by $800 billion."