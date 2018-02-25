Puppet Masters
Rep Joe Kennedy: It 'makes me so angry' GOP tries to make shootings a 'mental health issue'
Pam Key
Breitbart
Fri, 23 Feb 2018 17:38 UTC
Kennedy said, "The issue I think we have to acknowledge, One is that this is a complex one and it's a hard one. Two, the thing that makes me so angry in part of this debate that does get framed largely from my Republican colleagues is that this is a mental health issue. Folks the data on this could not be more clear, people with mental illness are far more likely to be victims of crime than perpetrate them."
He continued, "Study after study shows when it comes down to the mass shootings the vast majority are not perpetrated by people suffering from mental illness. Now, are there circumstances, where someone is mentally ill? Yes. Do we need to invest in mental health care? Absolutely. You know what the first big bill coming out of Congress under this administration was? A bill to cut Medicaid, the largest payer of mental health service in this country by $800 billion. So don't turn around and tell me this is a mental health issue when you just tried to cut the biggest payer of it by $800 billion."
Reader Comments
gdpetti 2018-02-25T18:27:38Z
And never talk about the 800lb gorilla in the closet... the Feds and all their friends in the alphabet goon squads that run these ops... the encourage crime on the street... how else would they keep their budgets and support and votes? Kennedy knows the boundaries of what he can say and not say, and seems obediently staying within those walls.
Well adjusted people don't commit mass murder.
He didn't phrase that very well. He should have led with the facts about mental health funding and made it clear that he wasn't angry about citing mental health as a factor in this school shooting, but rather angry at the hypocrisy of the posturing sociopaths who make noises as if they care, and then do things with money that prove they couldn't care less.
The ultimate reality is that the present epoch of human civilization is coming to a close with the onset of a Grand Solar Minima induced ice age of uncertain duration. All else is mere distraction while the well-informed elite jockey for survival before the SHTF.
Life on this planet will soon face a variety of extinction level events, including but not limited to meteorological, seismic, volcanic and cosmic catastrophes. It is very clear that these earth changes have been intensifying dramatically as a result of the sun having entered an Epic Dormant State . It is entirely possible that the catastrophic catalyzing effect of the sun's dormancy is itself being caused by other factors, as yet undetermined. Most, if not all stars have companions, and given the large and disparate body of evidence in support, it appears our sun is no exception. We have the great misfortune of living in times of great cosmological change, operating like clock work over the incomprehensibly vast expanse of time, by comparison to which the average human lifetime is but a picosecond.
The "Ancient of Ages", the "Great Motor that Renews the Centuries" is rearing its frightening head. It appears that those in control of this planet have decided to pre-cull the masses in order to reduce the chaos that will result when these earth changes become unbearably conspicuous to all.
Yup....it has finally arrived. The time has come to take very seriously the guy with the sign saying, "The End is Here".
There is always great madness at the end of a warm age (and beginning of another ice age).
Ours is a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World that will become very, very, very, VERY COLD.
Anyone cuckoo for Coco Puffs?
Numerous redundant systems are already in place to deal with the madness when it becomes unimaginably unmanageable.
And you thought cell towers are for your "Smart Phones". Not so smart after all!
Present-day humanity is strutting and fretting its last hours upon the stage of a reality show version of Cosmic Wheel of Misfortune.
Comment: So... mass murdering people is NOT mental illness? Poor Joe, he really does have a mental disorder.