A high volume of Western media coverage has been showing horrifying footage of civilians being killed and wounded in East Ghouta by Syrian government and Russian airstrikes.East Ghouta, in the eastern countryside of Damascus province, is only a stones throw away from Damascus center. This has been one of the most consolidated areas of Syria controlled by terrorist organizations and a base for them to rain rockets and missiles on innocent civilians of government-held Damascus.Seen in the above photo is Ahmad Sweida, director of a hospital in East Ghouta, and used as a source for the Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations, who the mainstream media are quoting for their "hundreds killed by Syrian and Russian airstrikes."However, this is not to say that civilians haven't been killed in East Ghouta by pro-government airstrikes.This is not said to justify the death of civilians, but this poses two questions.Let's deal with the first.Why didn't the mainstream media report that a few days ago the "moderate rebels" targeted a school in Damascus that killed three children? The footage of this can be seen here Or what about other innocents being killed from these indiscriminate shelling, such as yesterday's events This also leads to the second question.Their religious ideology tells them that the reason for losing are the strong Takfir tendencies of the people - that god does not deem these people fit for salvation.If there is to ever be a theocracy, they reason, it will be built with fewer but more observant people.Contrary to the left-cover with a palatable 'people vs. power' narrative that numerous first-world apologists for Western (and illegal) foreign intervention have been pushing, Salafists blame first and foremost the apostasy of the people for giving rise to the heretical, secular, socialist government of Syria.An apostate cannot rule over the righteous. The lack of fealty to Islam is the fault of the people - governments only reflect this.This was far from limited to 'government forces' or 'pro-Assad politicians'.Furthermore, at the level of US policy, we can see a different reason.Therefore, any increase in the death and destruction in general only leads further to a failed state and a nearly impossible rebuilding process.Economic concerns, or issues of historical development are not on the radar screen for Salafist medievalists, whether we see them under the banner of the FSA, or the banner of ISIS or an Al Qaeda affiliate.Rather, they are seeking a return to a world long-lost, and the quicker an apostate can be expunged from the world, the better.So we find an intersection of US and Salafist reasons for targeting civilians.as it has done since the start of this conflict which to date has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands.It seeks to govern a post-war Syria picking up and continuing its developmental policy of the last sixty plus years. Under this matrix, identical to that found in both socialist and market economies, human beings are a resource. This requires several things - human beings who are alive to begin with, and also some modicum of trust and mutual respect between the government and the governed.The Syrian government used helicopters to drop leaflets over East Ghouta explaining to civilians how to escape the battle zone, and guaranteed them food, medicine and shelter, and explained how to safely leave from a humanitarian corridor.Therefore, if civilians and children are unfortunately killed in East Ghouta, it is for two reasons:1.or2.At the same time, we should be suspect of footage that contains the tell-tale signs of White Helmets fakery, where civilians are being irrationally rushed to and fro with the hallmark fake white pancake powder mix covered on the faces, for no apparent reason except to mimic images seen historically from tragedies like earthquakes, etc.They are neither, and not a governmental institution. They are a private organization, comprised solely of Salafists who have also been noted as members of fighting brigades, and funded by US-AID and similar.Now, these same "moderate rebels" in 2015 openly and arrogantly showed them caging women to be used as human shields, which the mainstream media surprisingly did report