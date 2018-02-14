This morning, I submitted legislative principles to Congress that will spur the biggest and boldest infrastructure investment in American history. The framework will generate an unprecedented $1.5 to $1.7-trillion investment in American infrastructure. We're going to have a lot of public-private. And that way it gets done on time, on budget.

reverses the last 150 years of public infrastructure in America.

All this overhead would be factored into the prices that the new infrastructure would be required to charge its users.

financial interests can take over these plans, privatize them, and somehow gut them, making them predatory instead of productive.